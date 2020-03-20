Commissioner Reyes partners with Home Depot to donate N95 face masks to Miami Fire-Rescue

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes has partnered with Home Depot to donate N95 face masks to Miami Fire-Rescue.

Reyes made the announcement Friday of the city’s collaboration with Home Depot to secure the face masks and other additional emergency items to help first responders and healthcare workers combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are grateful for The Home Depot and other businesses in the community who are doing the right thing and stepping up to help our first responders who are on the front lines of the fight against the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

The N95 face masks are expected to be delivered to the City of Miami Fire-Rescue early next week.

