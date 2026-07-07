MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans gathered at a Miami restaurant to cheer on Team Colombia and share their hope for victory as the game between Colombia and Switzerland commenced.

Supporters inside Manantial Market had their eyes glued to the screens to watch the game between the two teams.

“I feel that they’re gonna win because Colombia is trying hard on the games, they’re scoring everything. And they’re winning so I wish that they win,” said Valeria Galindo, a Colombia fan.

In the tournament, both teams have the same record of three wins and one draw.

The winner will face team Argentina on Saturday in Kansas City.

“It’s going to be hard for Argentina, so wait for us,” said Monica Martinez, a Colombia fan.

Both teams faced off 32 years ago in a previous World Cup, with Colombia winning against Switzerland previously.

“I think Colombia is going to win because they have won so many matches, from other matches that are more harder, so I think they’re gonna win,” said Victoria Diaz, a supporter of team Colombia.

While neither team has scored as of 5:30 p.m., fans are hopeful Colombia can win the match.

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