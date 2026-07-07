MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans gathered at a Miami restaurant to support Team Colombia but were left disappointed after the game between Colombia and Switzerland ended in a victory for Switzerland.

Supporters inside Manantial Market were heartbroken after their team’s loss on Tuesday evening.

“It just wasn’t our year, I guess,” said a Colombia fan.

Fans watched and felt every single goal, miss and block as the game went to penalty kicks.

Colombia fans hoped that their team would head to the quarter finals.

“Very sad but I’m proud for the team, unfortunately we couldn’t make it,” said Monica Martinez, a Colombia fan.

However, Switzerland would win, beating Colombia after a draw of 0-0 ended in penalties.

Meanwhile, at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus in Coral Gables, while the match was ongoing, one Switzerland fan watched the game eagerly.

“I think it’s gonna be a very tough game, but I’ll look forward to [it], we’ve played really well but we know Colombia is a really strong team,” said Switzerland fan Diego Polenghi, “For a little country like this, we’re in the top 16 already, that’s a big success, but I think we’re going to go to the next round. And if we don’t win there’s always skiing, and we always win at that.”

Earlier in the day, Colombia fans shared their excitement for a game that they expected to win.

“It’s going to be hard for Argentina, so wait for us,” said Monica Martinez, a Colombia fan.

“I feel that they’re gonna win because Colombia is trying hard so much on the games, they’re scoring everything. And they’re winning so I wish that they win,” said Valeria Galindo, a Colombia fan.

Colombia and Switzerland faced off over three decades ago in a previous World Cup, with Colombia winning against Switzerland in that game.

Despite their team’s loss on Tuesday, Colombia fans hope their team will come back stronger in the next World Cup.

“We expect to go further than this, but it is what it is. The luck was not on our side this time, but we’re still strong. Expecting to come in the next World Cup,” said Martinez.

Switzerland will now face team Argentina in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Kansas City.

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