SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Collins Avenue has reopened to traffic after a gas leak was capped.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of 95th Street in Surfside.

The gas leak happened at around 4:30 p.m., Monday, at the rear of a building.

The gas company has been notified.

Collins Avenue was blocked and multiple businesses in the area were temporarily evacuated.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.