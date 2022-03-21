SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have responded to a gas leak in the area of 95th Street in Surfside and have shut done Collins Avenue while they cap the leak.

The gas leak happened at around 4:30 p.m., Monday, and is coming from the rear part of a building.

The gas company has been notified.

At this time Collins Avenue is blocked and people are urged to avoid the area.

Multiple businesses in the area have been evacuated.

