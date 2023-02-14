MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been arrested a month after a hit-and-run occurred on Collins Ave on Jan 5.

7News learned that one of the victims remains on life support over a month later.

“Ramirez?” said an officer.

Hanee Ramirez is a double hit-and-run suspect, and this is where her alleged run officially ended.

“Yes?” said Ramirez.

“We’ve been looking for you for an investigation,” said an officer.

Miami Beach cops said they caught up with her in Doral, as seen on body camera footage obtained exclusively by 7News.

The Jan 5. running into innocent people putting two in the hospital and damaging several cars on a historic stretch of Collins Ave.

“I just said Jesus, please help me,” said Lena Chiang, one of the victims.

7News was the first to interview one of the victims, a tourist from Chicago who was hit and seriously injured while walking with her husband.

“First time here, OK? First time in Miami, less than four hours, you know, this happens,” said Chen Chiang, Lena’s husband.

The first set of crashes happened near the Fontainebleau hotel.

Some 13th blocks to the north, a man was then hit and also rushed as a trauma alert to Jackson where police said he was in critical condition.

The driver sped off and couldn’t immediately be found.

But just a day later Ramirez was detained.

“You’re detained right now, by Miami Beach Police,” said an officer

“Can I ask you how you knew I was here,” said Ramirez.

The seemingly surprised suspect asked how cops knew where she was.

“How do you know my [exact] Location?” said Ramirez.

She’d soon be headed to a new location, Jail.

“So now we’re going to get up and you’re going to speak to detective OK?” said an officer.

“OK,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez appeared before a judge soon after.

“Ma’am, you are charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and reckless, driving with serious bodily injury,” said a judge.

Lena Chiang is back home in Chicago recovering. As for the suspect she remains in jail.

Police told 7News they found Ramirez through investigative means.

