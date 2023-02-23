WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rallies are being planned across the Sunshine State against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent decisions targeting education in Florida.

Students at Florida International University are not happy with DeSantis’ proposals to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Florida’s public universities and colleges.

They said those proposals are scary and hurtful, and they are hoping that the governor hears their message.

“We have power in numbers, we’re strong, we’re young and we’re ready to stand up for what we believe in,” said Ness Cruz, an FIU student.

A protest that was planned Thursday on the university’s campus is hoping to send a message to the governor.

“We are always going to be here no matter what, and no matter what you try to do to silence us, we’re always going to be here,” said Nekorrah Katako, a student at Nova Southeastern University student. “We’re here to live, to be happy and that’s all we’re asking for.”

The protest is part of a statewide college campus walkout in response to DeSantis and his efforts to eliminate those programs.

He made the announcement on Jan. 31.

“We are also going to eliminate all DEI and [Critical Race Theory] bureaucracies in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “No funding and that will wither on the vine.”

To protest his proposal, students at FIU are encouraged to wear black and bring posters and pride flags for the rally they’re calling “Can’t Ban Us.”

“A lot of people are scared right now, but more than anything, I have hope because again, we are so much stronger,” said Kaily Lachapelle, President of FIU’s Pride Student Union.

Walkouts were set to take place across the state Thursday.

