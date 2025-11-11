FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chill in the air spread across South Florida as a cold front descended on the Sunshine State, sending temperatures tumbling into the upper 40s and low 50s on Veterans Day.

The coldest air felt in the region this season did not stop people from going out on their morning walks along Fort Lauderdale Beach. Some people were even wearing shorts.

A man riding his bicycle told 7News he was startled by the the abrupt change in temperatures, which were as high as the 80s on Monday.

“I’m absolutely freezing. It’s 47 degrees; this is crazy but enjoyable,” he said. “Yeah, I bike every morning, but this is definitely a new extreme, but I gotta keep up the routine.”

As late as 7 a.m. on Tuesday, parts of Broward County did not crack 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Coral Springs and Pembroke Pines reported 48 degrees, and Davie, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Plantation and Weston reported 49 degrees.

Miami-Dade remains in the low 50s, with 50 degrees reported in Miami’s Little River neighborhood, Miami Lakes, North Miami, Opa-locka, Sweetwater and West Kendall.

Most of the Florida Keys stayed in the mid to high 50s.

Windy conditions are making the temperatures chillier than they are, as low as the lower 40s in Broward, with gusts reported between 25 and 35 miles per hour.

Most of South Florida won’t rise above the mid 60s into Tuesday evening. People are advised to dress in layers when going out all day Tuesday.

