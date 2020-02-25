Cold front to bring temps in the 40s and 50s across South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - A cold front is expected to bring temperatures in the 40s and 50s across South Florida.

The front will move through the region on Wednesday, increasing storm chances before the cool air moves in by the end of the week.

In case you missed the Forecast on 7 News. pic.twitter.com/TmQNdXEAL9 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) February 25, 2020

According to the National Weather Service, lightning and gusty winds are the main concerns with the storms.

Once the front clears, the forecast calls for the lows to be in the upper 40s from Friday through Sunday.

Highs are forecasted to be in the low 70s for each of those days.

