Cold front could bring temps in the 40s and 50s to South Florida

(WSVN) - Good news if you love the cool weather. A cold front is expected to drive temperatures down in South Florida.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s are possible early next week.

NEAR NORMAL- Temperatures over the weekend will be near average. Lows in the upper 60's & highs in the upper 70's. Models are insisting that cooler air will arrive next week. Just how low will the temperatures go? Stay tuned! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3lZOZ5xCq9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 17, 2020

As of Friday morning, the temperature for Monday night is expected to be around 53 degrees.

On Tuesday night, that changes to around 49 degrees.

Ahead of the front, however, will be the chance for showers on Sunday night and Monday.

