Cold front brings temperatures in the 40s and 50s to South Florida

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents are bundling up after a cold front brought temperatures down to the 40s and 50s.

7News cameras captured several people wearing sweaters and scarves on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Others were spotted in shorts and t-shirts as they braved the cool weather.

Over in the Miami Beach, the clock tower on Lincoln Road displayed temperatures in the mid-50s.

The temperatures are expected to be the coldest of the season so far, according to the National Weather Service.

The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected overnight behind the passage of a cold front. Northern interior areas, especially around Lake Okeechobee, may drop into the upper 30s. Elsewhere, expect lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Get your jackets out!!! pic.twitter.com/xPzNgFwdAl — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 3, 2019

Broward County declared a cold weather weather emergency from 6:30 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Broward Outreach Center and The Salvation Army opened up shelters for homeless individuals to get out of the cold.

Around 100 people are expected to seek shelter.

Officials said if the weather forecast changes, shelters may be extended or canceled. For more information, call the Broward County Homeless Hotline at 954-563-4357 (HELP).

