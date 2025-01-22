MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a South Florida teenager that was killed more than a decade ago is speaking out after learning what a grand jury recommend for their son’s accused killer.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, a cold case is solved after more than a decade of searching for the killer.

The department announced a murder charge against Adrian Grimes, who’s accused of the shooting death of 16-year-old Brian Herrera in 2012.

Grimes was already in federal custody on drugs charges and refused to appear in court for his arraignment on Wednesday.

Herrera’s grieving parents hoped to see their son’s accused killer face-to-face at his arraignment, but that didn’t happen.

“We thought we’d be able to face him and we’d be able to see at least his reaction to the charges but it was very upsetting that he wasn’t here,” said Brian’s mother, Anabel Herrera.

Just day before Christmas, Brian was riding his bike to a friend’s house in Allapattah when he encountered a man with a gun.

Police said the motive was robbery.

“He was shot in the head. His bookbag was sprawled out on the floor,” said a man.

It happened just blocks from his father’s house near Northwest 11th Avenue and 39th Street.

He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Grimes is now charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

A grand jury recommended the death penalty for Grimes.

