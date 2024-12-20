MIAMI (WSVN) - After more than a decade, cold case detectives said they’ve caught the killer of a Miami teen.

Adrian Grimes appeared in court Thursday and was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

Having already been in federal custody on drug charges, he is now accused of the shooting death of 16-year-old Brian Herrera in 2012, only days before Christmas.

Herrera was riding his bike to a friend’s house when he was shot down by gunfire. He was soon pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said robbery was an apparent motive.

