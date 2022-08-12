HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida students went home with new backpacks and supplies thanks giveaway.

Coke Florida hosted its annual back-to-school backpack giveaway in Hialeah, Friday.

More than 300 students form Twin Lakes Elementary School received a bag filled with supplies to get them ready for their first day of school.

“As we all know, our parents are struggling just like most members in the community are,” said Twin Lakes Principal Ivette Bernal-Pino, “and school supplies is something that’s an added expense every year, and them having this opportunity is something that we’re so grateful that they chose our school for this event.”

It’s the largest backpack giveback campaign Coke Florida has delivered since the program began back in 2018.

The total value of the company’s back-to-school contributions now stands at more than $100,000.

