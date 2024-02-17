NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out at a coin laundry shop in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in a strip mall along 166th Street and Northeast Fourth Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Friday.

Fire officials said crews were able to put out the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

It remains unclear whether or not the shop was open at the time the fire sparked.

Officials said the fire started in the attic. The state fire marshal will determine the cause.

