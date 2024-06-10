COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Grove woman said a repeat porch pirate is targeting her neighborhood.

Rose Mint, who spoke with 7News this weekend, said a thief stole packages from her home that are worth thousands of dollars.

The resident, who asked not to show her face on camera, said the she was robbed on April 1 and then again about a month later.

She said she’s putting surveillance video of the thefts out there hoping someone recognizes the perpetrator and helps put this to an end.

“It makes me feel like we need to take justice into our own hands, and I think that a criminal arrest, a civil arrest, would probably be the solution at this point, where we just grab them ourselves and turn them in to the police,” she said.

If you have any information on these thefts or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

