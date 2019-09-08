Coconut Grove, Pembroke Park churches aid in Bahamas relief effort

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two South Florida churches are doing their part to aid in the relief effort for Bahamians affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Beginning tomorrow (09/07), the City of Miami will only be accepting donations at the locations listed below as well as Christ Episcopal Church & Greater St. Paul AME Church. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/lWc4Gtf8Gy. pic.twitter.com/RDD2PdecXa — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) September 6, 2019

Christ Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove held a special service Sunday morning to honor the victims in the Bahamas.

In Pembroke Park, Koinonia Worship Center collected supplies from the public to help those still struggling in the island nation.

