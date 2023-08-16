COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Grove man continues on his road to recovery after a vicious assault last month. The attack left him badly injured, but he is now feeling better after finding out that the person responsible for the attack has been arrested.

Miami Police apprehended Marco Roura, 45, known as “Gordo” on the streets, in connection with the incident. He faces charges of strong-arm robbery and felony battery.

The incident unfolded as Greg Breidenbach left a local bar and was walking home that morning. He initially believed that the attack was motivated by his sexual orientation, as he is gay. However, after an extensive investigation, law enforcement officials ruled out the possibility of a hate crime.

While Breidenbach acknowledges gaps in his memory regarding the morning of the attack, officers discovered crucial surveillance footage at a nearby intersection that depicted the assault he endured.

According to the arrest report, a witness who knew Roura also observed the attack and witnessed her friend kicking and punching Breidenbach. After the assault, the witness left the scene and later encountered Roura, who allegedly admitted to selling the victim’s watch for $30.

Additionally, Roura is accused of stealing Breidenbach’s crucifix.

Despite the trauma he experienced, Breidenbach expressed his desire to move forward and put the incident behind him. The recovery process is ongoing, but he is determined to regain his physical and emotional well-being.

