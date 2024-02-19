COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 60th Coconut Grove Arts Festival, one of South Florida’s most popular art event, will try again Monday because Sunday was a washout.

“Hopefully tomorrow will be a better day,” said attendee Diane Evers.

Tens of thousands of people celebrated over the weekend, experiencing live art, drinks and breezy weather at first. But, by Sunday afternoon, storms prompted organizers to close the event early.

Relentless rain flooded streets and strong winds blew over banners and table.

“We knew it was going to be raining, we knew it was going to be not so nice, and we came anyway,” said Evers.

Many art enthusiasts braved the conditions despite the weather, enjoying the lighter crowds at the event.

“We were actually sitting in the parking lot, debating whether or not we should come,” said attendee Rico Herrera, “and once we got a window of clear weather, we came through, and it was actually a lot better than the normal crowds.”

Other big events like the Miami International Boat Show in Miami Beach continued during Sunday’s weather.

“[I’m having a] great time,” said one man. “[It’s] Forrest Gump rain though [because] it’s coming from the bottom, top, all over.”

With boats and watercraft covered, the crowds were forced indoors, which didn’t bother a couple of young attendees.

“And it’s fun and we get to have lots of candy,” said the girl.

Visitors from up north did not seem to mind the weather either.

“Better than six inches of snow, which we got two days ago,” said a man.

Monday marks the last day of the festival in Coconut Grove, which is set to begin again at 10 a.m.

