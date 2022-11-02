NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida leaders are on a mission to save the bay.

Officials from more than a dozen coastal communities gathered on Wednesday for a forum in North Bay Village to address a water quality crisis.

It comes after another fish kill in Biscayne Bay in October resulted in 1,000 pounds of dead fish.

The mayor of North Bay Village said his city is at the heart of the bay, but the issue affects the quality of life in all surrounding cities.

“So when I look out of my window here in North Bay Village, I can see 13 or 14 different municipalities, all of which share our watershed and share our quality of water issues,” said Mayor Brent Latham.

The mayor said the next step is research to look into problems affecting different areas in the water, then they hope developing solutions.

