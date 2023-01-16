MIAMI (WSVN) - New video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows officers stopping more migrants at sea off South Florida’s shores.

Hundreds of migrants have flocked to South Florida shores over the last several months.

The video provides a firsthand look at the federal officials on the front line of this surge, as they the migrants at sea.

This video spanned five days, from Dec. 6-10.

“Where did you come from and where are you going?” asks an officer, in Spanish, to a group on an overpacked boat.

“They left from Cuba, and [they’re] going to Miami,” said a translator.

The Coast Guard was joined by Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations.

Weeks after the video was shot, 7News received some still pictures of more migrant encounters, including one group caught 10 miles east of Sunny Isles Beach on Jan. 8.

#Breaking @USCG Cutter Angela Mcshan's crew repatried 82 Cubans, Mon.



“New legal pathways to enter the U.S. were announced by the @WhiteHouse & @DHSgov. We urge ppl to use the safe & legal means available to travel to the U.S." – Cmdr. Valente, D7@USEmbCuba #DontTakeToTheSea pic.twitter.com/Uby2SIq8Nn — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 16, 2023

The crew of a Coast Guard cutter repatriated 82 Cuban migrants on Monday.

Several groups of Cuban migrants have made it to U.S. soil, like a group that arrived on Key Colony Beach, last Tuesday. They will most likely be sent back to Cuba.

While an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will send state law enforcement and other resources to try to stop the surge, visitors like John said it’s a potent sign of how desperate some are for a taste of the American dream.

“You know, it makes me proud. I know a lot of people, there’s some anti-American sentiment going on right now,” he said, “but look at what they risk just to come to our country for a better life.”

The U.S. Coast Guard pointed out newly announced legal ways for migrants to come to the U.S.

They urge everyone not to risk their lives by trying to come to the U.S. illegally.

