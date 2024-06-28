MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a paddleboarder, days after he went missing near Key Biscayne, pending new information, officials said.

Coast Guard officials said 29-year-old Luciano Mercenari was reported missing at around 9 p.m. on Monday, after he did not return home at sundown as expected.

Tuesday morning, a good Samaritan located Mercenari’s paddleboard and a waterproof gear bag about four miles off the Haulover Inlet.

“Suspending an active search and rescue case is never an easy decision, and so it is with heavy hearts that we offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Mercenari’s family and friends,” said USCG Capt. Chris Cederholm, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Miami.

Officials said rescue crews searched approximately 2,219 square miles, an area about the size of Delaware.

