KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew stopped several dozen migrants off the coast of South Florida.

According to investigators, more than 80 people were on board near the Fowey Rocks Lighthouse off Key Biscayne, Sunday.

Authorities said a boater spotted the group.

As of Sunday night, the migrants were being questioned before authorities decide what the next step will be.

