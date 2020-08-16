Coast Guard stops migrant smuggling operation off Haulover Inlet

MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard put a stop to a migrant smuggling operation off the coast of South Florida.

According to officials, the boat they stopped was spotted Wednesday about 14 miles east of the Haulover Inlet.

Coast Guard crews found 14 Haitians and two Bahamian migrants on board.

They were sent to Freeport in the Bahamas while the smuggler was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.