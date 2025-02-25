MIAMI (WSVN) - Coast Guard officers and law enforcement partners shut down 12 illegal charter operations over the weekend on Biscayne Bay and the Miami River, including two vessels that violated federal orders, officials said.

Among the boats cited, the 70-foot motor yacht Indigo was found operating as an illegal charter with 11 passengers for hire, despite a Captain of the Port Order issued in May 2023 for operating as a bareboat charter without a choice of crew.

The 52-foot Second Wind was also operating illegally with 13 passengers, violating a similar federal order from January 2023, the Coast Guard said.

“Passenger vessel regulations are set standards for the safety of the crews, their passengers and the public around them,” said Lt. j.g. Jasmine Smith in a press release. “Mariners in control of charter vessels should meet the regulatory safety standards and understand the consequences of disregarding safety violations. At the end of the day, we want the public to have a safe and enjoyable time on the water by complying with state and federal regulations.”

Violations included failure to have proper licensing, required safety equipment, and drug and alcohol testing programs.

Those found in violation face penalties up to $117,608 per day and potential felony charges, which could result in fines up to $500,000 or up to six years in prison.

Authorities urged passengers to verify that captains have proper Coast Guard credentials before booking charters.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.