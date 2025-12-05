MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach crew, working with federal partners, seized more than 3,700 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $28 million from a suspected drug-smuggling vessel two miles east of Government Cut, officials said.

The 3,715-pound haul marks the station’s largest cocaine seizure since 1995, according to Lt. Matthew Ross, commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Miami Beach.

The interdiction began when Coast Guard crews stopped the vessel on Tuesday and requested support.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations responded with multiple marine units and specialized search tools, officials said.

Once the vessel was brought to shore, CBP’s Office of Field Operations deployed a K9 team that alerted to several hidden compartments.

A subsequent search by AMO agents uncovered more than 1,000 packages of cocaine concealed throughout the boat.

Homeland Security Investigations agents took custody of three suspects.

