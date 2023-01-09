MIAMI (WSVN) - Air and surface crews with the U.S. Coast Guard along with other agencies are searching for a man who went missing from his boat.

Roberto Salgado was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. near Caesar’s Creek in the Elliot Key vicinity. Salgado was spearfishing and did not re-emerge from the water.

He is described as a 60-year-old Cuban man who is six feet tall, has brown eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing gray camouflage shorts.



Anyone with information is asked to call 305-535-4472.

