Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing and was last seen in the water off Virginia Key.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 21-year-old Enoch Tong was last seen in the water near Miami Marine Stadium on Saturday,

Officials said Tong was wearing a white floral shirt and pink shorts at the time he went missing. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Local partner agencies are assisting USCG crews in their search for Tong.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call USCG Sector Miami at 305-535-4472.

