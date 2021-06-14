MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the aid of four people after their boat capsized off the coast of Miami Beach.

Officials said the 18-foot vessel threw people overboard in Government Cut near Miami Beach, Sunday.

Authorities said the boaters stated they were fishing when they took a wave over the back of the boat and capsized.

The Coast Guard crew responded and pulled the four of them out of the water.

They were later transported to Watson Island.

No one was hurt.

