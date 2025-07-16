MIAMI (WSVN) - Coast Guard crews rescued a 55-year-old man who suffered a serious leg injury from a boat propeller near Elliott Key, officials said.

The Coast Guard reported receiving an emergency call at 5 p.m. on Tuesday about a man injured near the Elliott Key Sandbar.

Crews from Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and the Maritime Safety and Security Team, who were conducting training nearby, diverted to the scene and applied first aid, including a tourniquet to control bleeding.

The injured man was transported by Coast Guard small boat to the Boca Chita dock, where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to Jackson South Medical Center for advanced medical care.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.