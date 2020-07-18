Coast Guard rescues 5 off Key Biscayne after boat takes on water

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of five people after their boat began taking on water off Key Biscayne.
The Coast Guard crew responded to the 23-foot vessel about a mile and a half south of Key Biscayne, Saturday afternoon.
Units were able to save the boaters, who are reported to be in good health
The boat was towed back to Rickenbacker Marina, where officials will determine what went wrong.
