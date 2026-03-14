KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard saved three people from a sinking situation off Key Biscayne, Friday.

According to officials, a U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach boat crew rescued three people after their vessel began taking on water near Virginia Key.

All three individuals were wearing life jackets when crews arrived.

The trio were brought to Crandon Park Marina.

No injuries were reported.

A salvage company recovered the damaged boat and towed it back to shore.

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