MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has referred its investigation into the deadly July boat collision near Hibiscus Island to the Department of Justice for possible criminal prosecution, officials announced Thursday.

According to Coast Guard Sector Miami, the referral seeks potential charges under 18 U.S.C. § 1115, known as seaman’s manslaughter, against individuals associated with the towing company that operated the barge involved in the crash.

The July 28 collision between a barge pushed by the uninspected towing vessel Wood Chuck and a small sailing vessel left three children dead and two others injured.

All were participants in the Miami Yacht Club Youth Sailing Program.

“After conducting a thorough marine casualty investigation, we’ve referred this case to Department of Justice for criminal investigation to ensure full accountability and help deter similar cases in the future,” said Coast Guard Sector Miami Commander Capt. Frank J. Florio. “As the process moves into this new phase, our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this tragic incident.”

Investigators said the sailboat carrying five children and a camp counselor was struck by the barge just off Hibiscus Island.

Two of the young sailors, 7-year-old Mila Yankelevich of Argentina and 13-year-old Erin Ko of Chile, died shortly after the crash. A third victim, 10-year-old Arielle Buchman, later died from her injuries.

The Coast Guard’s investigation, conducted alongside state and local agencies, found no evidence of drug or alcohol use by any of the vessel operators.

Officials have said the collision occurred in a mixed-use area of Biscayne Bay frequented by both recreational and commercial vessels.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.