MIAMI (WSVN) - An apparent group of migrants was reported to have appeared ashore in South Florida, according to the Miami Police Department.

Officers and the US Coast Guard were investigating near a boat ramp on Watson Island in Miami where, according to officials, migrants were dropped off Monday night before they took off on foot.

No word on any arrests yet.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.