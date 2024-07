MIAMI (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard offloaded millions of dollars worth of Cocaine in Miami.

The crew of the US Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish offloaded 228 kilograms of cocaine on Friday.

The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth approximately $6.61 million, according to the US Coast Guard.

