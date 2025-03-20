PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded approximately 45,600 pounds of narcotics worth more than $517.5 million at Port Everglades.

The crews of U.S. Coast Guard cutters Stone and Mohawk, along with the assistance of other agencies, intercepted 14 shipment of illicit narcotics in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as crew members off-loaded the drugs.

Just two weeks ago, the Coast Guard seized over 12,471 pounds of drugs worth over $141 million at Base Miami Beach after a successful operation in the Caribbean Sea.

A press conference will be held at 10:30a.m., Thursday to detail more about the recent operation.

