MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard made a big drug bust at sea while patrolling the Caribbean.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless on Friday offloaded 8,500 pounds of cocaine at their base in Miami Beach.

Officials said the drugs worth more than $243 million.

The crew also apprehended 13 suspected drug smugglers.

The crew of the Dauntless later returned to their home port in Pensacola.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.