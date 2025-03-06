MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded approximately 12, 471 pounds of illicit narcotics worth over $141 million at Base Miami Beach following an operation in the Caribbean Sea.

“Obviously it’s worth a lot of money,” said 7Skyforce Steven Gray. “The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant has removed 12,471 pounds of illegal narcotics. Think about all of the live they possible have saved.”

The seizure was a joint effort with the Department of Homeland Security and other international agencies over the last two months.

“For us it was a big win. For us it’s a big bust,” said Colton Howell, Machine Technician 3rd Class with the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant.

The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant crew, one of the six crews apart of this big bust, was hard at work Thursday as they unloaded the cocaine off the ship and onto a truck, where they will be transported to a secure location.

To achieve exceptional results, crew members undergo rigorous training and continuous development.

“With all the training that we do and the help of our boat driver. All of our training paid off and when they zigged, we zigged, and when they zagged, we zagged and we were able to disable them and get them stopped ,” said Howell.

And while this bust is a victory for the Coast Guard, above all else, it’s one step closer in keeping our communities safe by keeping drugs off the streets.

“The big significance, it’s not getting into America. It won’t be affecting the American people or anyone in America, keeping it off the streets here and completing our job,” said Howell.

The cocaine is o its way to a warehouse where it will be tested and then destroyed.

