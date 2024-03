MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The crew of the US Coast Guard Cutter Manowar offloaded over 1,100 pounds of cocaine, valued at more than $14 million, at Base Miami Beach, Friday.

#DrugBust ❌❄️ @USCG Cutter Manowar’s crew offloaded more than 1,100lbs of cocaine worth over $14 million at Base Miami Beach, Fri.

This offload was the result of an interdiction by the crew of HMCS Margaret Brooke in the international waters of the Caribbean. 🇺🇸🤝🇨🇦#Drugs pic.twitter.com/QKGAlMsdJH — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 1, 2024

Authorities said the offload was the result of an interdiction by the crew of HMCS Margaret Brooke in the international water of the Caribbean.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.