MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded approximately 990 pounds of cocaine worth over $11 million at Base Miami Beach on Tuesday.

The drugs were intercepted after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircrew detected a suspicious vessel approximately 70 miles southwest of Guanica, Puerto Rico, the United States Coast Guard said.

The crew of the USCGC Joseph Doyle responded to the aircrew’s report and successfully stopped the boat, leading to the drug seizure.

