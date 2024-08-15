MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than 1,380 pounds of cocaine in Miami Beach on Wednesday, with an estimated street value of $18.1 million.

The drugs were seized in the Caribbean Sea by a Coast Guard law enforcement team deployed aboard a U.S. Navy ship, working in collaboration with interagency and international partners.

During the interdiction, a go-fast vessel carrying the contraband began taking on water and capsized.

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

A combined Navy and Coast Guard crew rescued three suspected smugglers from the water and recovered the bales of cocaine.

The suspects will face federal prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“I am incredibly proud of the skill and tenacity displayed by our entire team during this interdiction,” said Cmdr. T.J. Orth, commanding officer of USS St. Louis. “This operation was a testament to the capability of our Navy-Coast Guard and interagency teams. The sailors of St. Louis and HSM-50, and Coast Guardsmen of LEDET 105 utilized every resource and capability at their disposal to track and intercept the vessel and then respond to safeguard the lives of the three suspected smugglers.”

