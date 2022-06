MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than $99 million worth of illegal narcotics in Miami Beach on Friday.

Several crews were able to stop drug traffickers in the Caribbean Sea.

They were first detected by several personnel based in Key West.

More than 5,000 pounds of cocaine was found among the illegal packages.

