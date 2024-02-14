MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded over $98 million worth of drugs in South Florida.

The crew of CGC Paul Clark offloaded around 7,500 pounds of illegal narcotics valued over $98 million at Base Miami Beach on Tuesday, the USCG said.

The crews of CGC Dauntless, CGC Thetis, USS Farragut, USS Leyte Gulf, and HMS Trent were involved in the seizure of the drugs. 🇺🇸🤝🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/XvdPTw6yzY — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2024

The USCG said that the joint efforts of CGC Dauntless, CGC Thetis, USS Farragut, USS Leyte Gulf, and HMS Trent led to the successful drug seizure.

