MIAMI (WSVN) - The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell successfully offloaded over 2,450 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $32.2 million, in Miami on Tuesday.

Courtesy United States Coast Guard Courtesy United States Coast Guard

The illicit drugs were intercepted in international waters of the Caribbean Sea during two separate operations, the United States Coast Guard said in a news release.

Six suspected smugglers were apprehended in the operation and will face prosecution in federal courts by the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.