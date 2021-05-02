Coast Guard: Missing man found dead near Miami Marine Stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - A days-long search for a man who went missing near Miami Marine Stadium has ended with the discovery of his body, authorities said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials on Sunday said that a good Samaritan potted the body of 27-year-old Latrell Harris in the water near the stadium.

Investigators said they were notified Harris had gone missing Friday night after the crew of a boat took a head count before departing the stadium

Multiple Coast Guard crews were assisted by units from City of Miami Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife, as they searched the waters, but they were unsuccessful in locating Harris, who is from New York City.

“After an exhaustive search with our surface and air assets, alongside our partner agencies, it is with a heavy heart to end the search for Mr. Harris, after he was located,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian. “Thank you to all who participated in the search efforts and to those who spread the word in social media. Please keep Harris’s family and friends in your prayers.”

Coast Guard crews searched more than 30 hours and more than 180 square nautical miles.

