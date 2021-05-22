Coast Guard locates 2 missing boaters in Everglades

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard crews were able to locate two boaters who were reported missing inside Everglades National Park.

In a tweet posted Saturday afternoon, Coast Guard officials said they spotted the boaters alongside some trees in an unspecified part of the park.

#BreakingNews A @USCG Air Station #Miami helicopter crew assisted @EvergladesNPS rangers finding two missing boaters Saturday. The aircrew dropped a radio to the boaters, and they were reported in good health. Rangers towed them back to Willy Willy Campsite. #SAR #VHFRadio #NSBW pic.twitter.com/YMnj2WZOph — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 22, 2021

Crews dropped a radio to the boaters to make sure they were OK.

With the Coast Guard’s help, rangers were able to reach the boaters and tow the boat back to a campsite.

