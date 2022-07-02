MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a pair of boaters saved off the coast of Miami Beach.

Officials said the Coast Guard crew reached the boaters after the engine on their vessel quit during the overnight hours, early Friday, roughly two miles offshore.

The boaters and their 25-foot vessel were safely brought back to the Miami Beach Marina.

