MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of two people off a shipping channel in Miami.

Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders were notified of a green and white personal watercraft taking on water with two people aboard near Government Cut, at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials diverted a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach crew aboard a 36-foot response boat. The crew arrived at the scene alongside a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat and safely pulled both people from the water.

The crew then placed the personal watercraft in tow and transported both victims and the vessel to Crandon Park Marina.

No one was hurt.

USCG officials remind people going on the water to always wear a properly fitted life jacket and ensure their vessels are equipped with the proper safety and communication equipment.

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