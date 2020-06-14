Coast Guard crew halts pleasure craft near Miami Marine Stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew halted an illegal charter off the coast of South Florida.
According to officials, the crew stopped a 42-foot pleasure craft, named Momentum II, with 31 people on board near the Miami Marine Stadium, Saturday night.
Coast Guard officials boarded the vessel and, they said, they found several violations, including not having a credentialed mariner in control and failing to have enough life jackets on board.
The operator of the Momentum II could be facing a number of fines.
