Coast Guard crew halts pleasure craft near Miami Marine Stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew halted an illegal charter off the coast of South Florida.

According to officials, the crew stopped a 42-foot pleasure craft, named Momentum II, with 31 people on board near the Miami Marine Stadium, Saturday night.

#Breaking A @USCG Station #MiamiBeach boat crew terminated the voyage of a 42-foot pleasure craft operating as an illegal charter near Miami Marina Stadium.

For more information visit the D7 NewsRoom https://t.co/rifuOdhA7I#Ready, #Relevant, #AsktheCaptain pic.twitter.com/fihqXhZDu9 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 14, 2020

Coast Guard officials boarded the vessel and, they said, they found several violations, including not having a credentialed mariner in control and failing to have enough life jackets on board.

The operator of the Momentum II could be facing a number of fines.

