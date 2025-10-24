SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ahead of this weekend’s major initiative to fight breast cancer, a South Florida survivor opened up about her battle against the disease, as she and thousands of people get ready to walk with a purpose.

The annual Channel 7 Foundation Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk returns Saturday at loanDepot Park and Amerant Bank Arena. This year’s goal is to raise $1 million to support the fight to end breast cancer.

Last year, hundreds of participants woke up bright and early to hit the pavement for a good cause.

Casey Liening, co-chair of the Channel 7 Foundation Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Broward County, is a breast cancer survivor herself. She wanted to share her story.

In 2023, she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer, Stage 4, that spread outside of her breast, But she said her journey actually started two years before that.

“I found a lump in the shower, I brought it to my doctor’s attention, and for almost two years I was dismissed,” she said. “I was told I was too young for cancer, it was nothing to be concerned about, it was probably hormonal.”

Liening said she had to find multiple doctors and other ways to get the scans and tests she needed.

“By the time we caught it, it had spread, so that means I’ll be in treatment forever,” she said. “Stage 4 breast cancer is not a death sentence, but it is also not curable at this point.”

What pushed Liening to get involved was her mother, who was also diagnosed with breast cancer when Liening was in high school.

“That’s when I found my passion for advocacy and wanting to make a difference when it comes to breast cancer specifically,” she said. “With my mom, seeing her go through her journey with multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, she really fought hard. She’s in remission.”

Liening’s battle sparked her passion to advocate for others. She started in high school and hasn’t stopped.

“It’s bittersweet to see it come full circle now, with my own journey facing metastatic breast cancer, but I think that’s only ignited a bigger fire in me to spread the word, to raise awareness and to encourage people to donate, to fundraise, to help us potentially find a cure to breast cancer,” she said.

Dr. Omar Rashid, a cancer surgeon and previous chair of the American Cancer Society’s Board of Directors, said there’s been good progress toward helping those with breast cancer.

“There’s a lot of hope for women with breast cancer. We’ve made huge strides against breast cancer over the last several decades. Death rates are down 44%, survival continues to increase,” he said,

Early detection continues to be critical, as it remains important to know what the risks of breast cancer are and that many patients are afraid to talk about cancer.

“I think if people realize that they feel empowered — that guess what, this is not a death sentence, this is not the end of quality of life, this is something that’s treatable, curable — then they will hopefully take ownership of their health and want to know, ‘What’s my strategy? How do I prevent my cancer? How do I catch it early? And if I got to deal with it, lets deal with it,'” said Rashid

The program starts at 8 a.m., and the walks starts at 9 a.m.

